JEFFERSON - Traditional paper chains, pine roping, and locally grown Fraser firs, with Christmas around the corner the staff of the Museum of Ashe County History has been sprucing up the historic 1904 Ashe County courthouse for the joyful occasion. However, the task of decorating was made much easier this season due to the support received from the community.
This year the museum’s interior Christmas tree was donated by David and Kim Hodgson of Hodgson Construction, and locally made pine roping for the museum’s three staircases was donated by Bluff View Farms of West Jefferson. Likewise, residents from Forest Ridge Assisted Living contributed an old-timey paper chain they had constructed, which now hangs with care in the museum’s schoolroom exhibit.
“We’re extremely grateful for these holiday contributions to the museum. The decorations we received were very thoughtful,” said Andrew Cole, director of the Museum of Ashe County History. “We know it takes a lot of work to grow a Christmas tree, so we certainly appreciate it.”
This year also marks a holiday first, as the Town of Jefferson has donated and installed a 14-foot Christmas tree, as well as multi-colored holiday lights on the museum’s grounds. The brightly lit tree now graces the green of the 1904 courthouse for residents and passersby to enjoy.
“The tree and lights in front of the museum was the idea of Jefferson town manager Charity Shatley. The town of Jefferson donated the tree and town maintenance staff set it up,” said Cole. “I think the addition of this year’s outside Christmas tree is a great, not just for the museum but for the town of Jefferson. We hope to put another one up next year.”
The museum invites everyone to come check out the vintage decorations displayed throughout the 1904 courthouse this holiday season and to bring a new, unwrapped toy to deposit in the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots donation box located on site.
The Museum of Ashe County History is located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson and is currently open Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023 the museum will return to its winter hours, Tuesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (336) 846-1904.
