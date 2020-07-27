WEST JEFFERSON — A decoration service will be held at Severt Cemetery, which is located on Boggs Road in West Jefferson on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
To make a donation for the upkeep of the cemetery, mail your donation to Lula Severt at 155 Round Knob Church Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
