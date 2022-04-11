DEEP GAP — The North Carolina Forest Service is investigating a small brush fire that was one-tenth of an acre in size.
The small brush fire was located on the side of U.S. 421 at the Access Road near the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department and started at approximately 10:50 p.m. on April 10.
“With every fire, we investigate the cause,” said Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey.
Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service responded to the fire.
