This year at Deerfield Ridge, staff are doing something a little different. In addition to their Angel Tree for their sweet residents, they will also have a Tiny Tot Tree for small children who have some Christmas wishes that would bring big smiles to their faces. Both trees are located just inside the front door and if you would like to participate, please come and get a star from the children’s tree or an angel from our resident tree.
Deerfield Ridge to have Angel Tree and Tiny Tot Tree
- Staff Report
