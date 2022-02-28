The Ashe County Democratic party met via Zoom on Feb. 22 for their monthly meeting.
The meeting began with an announcement that the Annual Ashe County Democratic Party Convention will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. through Zoom. All Ashe County Democrats are welcome to attend. Due to the convention, the party will not have a regular meeting during the month of March.
Ralph Sorrell, party chair reported that they had been able to organize 13 out of 17 precincts, stating that the need at least one delegate from nine of the organized precincts to have a quorum at the upcoming convention.
Party member Elsie Hall then reported that eight volunteers met at the Ashe Food Pantry on Saturday, Feb. 21 to help distribute food to their clients. All of the food was given out and around 150 cars came through for food boxes.
On Saturday, July 2, the annual Christmas in July Celebration will start up again after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The party will need volunteers to run their booth at the event. Sorrell stated that an application and a fee have already been submitted and approved for the celebration.
The party is planning two litter sweep events on March 12 and April 2. The first will take place at their DOT designated road space of West Deep Ford Road in Lansing. the second will be in collaboration with the Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep. For more information and to volunteer, contact Hall at elsiehall08@gmail.com
Sorrell then moved to discussion on the first chair position of the party, which is still vacant. He stated that we would like it to be filled before the convention. If interested, contact Sorrell at ralphsorrell@hotmail.com.
To end the meeting, the party discussed State and County Candidate filing which will close March 4 at noon. The party is still looking for County Commission candidates. Any potential candidates are encouraged to reach out to Sorrell.
