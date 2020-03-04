WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its monthly meeting on Feb. 25 at Smoky Mountain Barbecue.
Treasurer LeVonda Clouse presented the treasury report and the party’s ending balance was $5,734.08
Chairman Ralph Sorrell shared that the FDR dinner will be held on April 18 at the Ashe County Senior Center. However, they are still looking for someone to cater the event.
Jeanne Supin, who is running for North Carolina’s Fifth District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, shared the key platforms she wishes to address.
Her first and foremost push is to instantly expand Medicaid.
“I decided to run, in part, because I travel to states that have Medicaid expansion and I live in one that doesn’t and the difference is night and day,” Supin said.
She plans to work toward paying local community hospitals, clinics, doctors, care providers and mental health and addiction workers what they deserve. Her other key platform areas are to making efforts toward paying teachers what they deserve and investing in education, while also resuming leadership in solar, wind and other renewable energies.
More information can be found at jeannesupinfornc.com.
David Wilson Brown also addressed the crowd. Brown is running for a seat in the 5th Congressional District of North Carolina against Rep. Virginia Foxx.
“What I want to fight for is what I call a better road forward,” Brown said. “The point being here is that the things that are foundational for Americans to achieve, the American Dream, we are being denied by gross corporate greed.”
Brown’s platform statement includes creating better jobs with living wages, working for civil rights including voting rights, providing healthcare for all, improving public education, creating climate change solutions and protecting online privacy and security.
He also argued the importance of protecting the state’s future through better education and filling job positions that are not easily replaceable by robots.
“I’m in tech, we’re not losing jobs to immigration, we’re losing jobs to automation,” Brown said. “It’s only going to get worse. They are predicting that by 2030, we’re going to lose 73 million American jobs to automation.”
He would also like to propose an idea, which he has already spoken with several city members of Congress, to make public school teachers a federally tax-exempt position. He strongly feels that education is foundational to the nation.
“We need to do that because again, where are we going to be in the future if we don’t do what needs to be done for education now,” Brown said.
Additional information about Brown and the issues he supports can be found at dwb4congress.com
There will be no monthly meeting for March.
The county convention will be held on March 28 at the Ashe County Courthouse, it will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The next regular meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party will be held on April 28 at Smoky Mountain Barbecue at 6:30 p.m.
