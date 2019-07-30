FLEETWOOD — Seventeen Ashe County Democrats met at Calvary United Methodist Church to discuss the month’s party business at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
The Democrats profited $440.50, including some $300 in donations, at the 33rd annual Christmas in July festival July 6, bringing the party coffers to $1,150, according to the treasurer’s report. Party members involved in organizing the Democrats’ Christmas in July efforts were applauded.
Candidate recruitment for 2020 local elections was a main topic of discussion during the Democrats’ July meeting, with 17-year Ashe County resident James D. Cain Jr. verbally committing to run for an open Ashe County Board of Commissioners seat come next November.
Democrats will gather for a hot dog fundraiser during the Backstreet concert Aug. 16, the party decided. Furthermore, the inaugural meeting of the Ashe County Young Democrats is at Boondocks Brewing beginning at 3 p.m. Aug. 11.
N.C. House Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone) is supposed to be opening a campaign headquarters in Ashe County soon, according to Ashe County Democratic Party Chairman Ralph Sorrell.
With nothing left to discuss, the party adjourned its meeting at 8 p.m. The next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
