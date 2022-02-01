ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Democratic Party met via Zoom on Jan. 25 to discuss the year ahead and old business.
The meeting began with an approval of previous minutes and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Treasurer Steve Panella issued the Treasury Report, stating that the beginning balance was $2,245.28. In credits and debits, the party had $2,550 in credit and $610.90 in debits. The ending balance was $4,184.38
They then discussed that ten active party members helped the Ashe Food Pantry distribute food on Dec. 20, 2021. They served 439 families before the Christmas Holiday.
“Century Club letters were mailed in December and we received about 20 responses,” said Ralph Sorrell, Chair of the party. “Much thanks to all donors. There will be plenty of expenses this election year as we get our message out. We do hope to have a social gathering for Century Club members this Spring.”
The Executive Committee met on Jan 10. and unanimously agreed to create a position of Assistant Treasurer. Mike Yakel was unanimously approved for the position effective immediately.
There was a discussion regarding the position of first vice chair. As the current first Vice Chair, Kelley Breiding, has been unable to fulfill her duties of late, the party is currently searching for a member to take on this role.
“Hopefully this position will be filled promptly,” said Sorrell.
Several party members attended the County Commissioners meeting on Dec. 20, to express opposition to a “Right to Life” resolution that was being considered by the Commissioners. Beth Sorrell reported that as a result of the Commissioners passing said resolution, a group of concerned citizens, primarily women, have formed a group called “The Ovary Board” to address women’s health issues among other things. For more information on joining this group, contact Beth Sorrell.
One of the other issues they are working on is drafting a “Voting Rights” resolution. The party looks forward to hearing more on this subject going forward.
Elaine Jacobs suggested that the party have a person to keep up with the County Commissioners agenda as they often put items such as the “Right to Life” resolution on the agenda just a few days before their meeting. Beth Sorrell pointed out that anyone can get on their e-mail list to receive an agenda.
Ralph Sorrell reported that the Christmas in July committee will be accept vendor applications the first week in February and will handle getting their application in.
Sorrell attended the County Chairs’ meeting earlier this month, where upcoming dates and deadlines were presented. The window for precinct organizations is set for Feb. 5-19.
The date for County Conventions is March 19, with March 26 as an alternative date.
Candidate filing dates are set for Feb. 24 through March 4, although there is still a possibility that this could change again. There was some discussion about possible candidates, but there will be nothing definitive to report until after the filing period.
Sorrell and Ben Massey will attend the virtual State Executive Committee Meeting Jan. 29.
“It was suggested that we do a litter sweep in February, weather permitting, as the DOT requires four sweeps per year as part of their Adopt-a-Highway program,” Sorrell said in closing discussions.
