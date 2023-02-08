FLEETWOOD - Artemis Independent & Hogwild Films announce an exciting, second season of the short video series ‘boonies’.
‘boonies’ season two focuses on small businesses and historical communities in Boone and the people behind them – in particular, three organizations that contribute to the diversity, economy, and local agriculture of this beloved mountain town.
This season features:
201 - Cheek Dairy Farm
The life of a small, independent family-owned dairy farm in the mountains of North Carolina isn’t getting any easier. See why the latest generations of the Cheek family still keep at it.
202 - Junaluska Community
Erica Starke-Knight interviews the matriarchs of this little known but mighty Black community established in the late 1800’s in the Southern Appalachian town of Boone.
203 - High Country Yoga
Briana Kidd started her yoga studio at age 23, creating a devoted clientele and thriving business nestled in the sweet hills of Boone.
“As a seventh generation Appalachian, I felt called to tell the stories of folks who call these hills home," Lauterer says. "We’re a complicated bunch – a mixture of fierce individualism and homespun humility – we confound political pundits as well as ourselves. Who are we? Our aim is to surpass stereotypes and show you who we are and that we are all connected. No matter what.”
