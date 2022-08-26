WILKESBORO — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Wilkes Community College a $4,000 grant to support the Ashe Family Literacy program for 2022-2023. In addition, the Ashe County Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation, awarded $1,000 to the program. “This funding helps us provide quality childcare for parents who attend the program, which is a critical piece of our mission,” says Beth Sorrell, program coordinator.
"For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”
Ashe Family Literacy offers the opportunity for parents of young children to improve their lives through education. Courses include English Language Acquisition (ELA); Adult High School Diploma (AHS) and High School Equivalency Certificate (HSE) to help with the completion of the high school graduation credential; and parenting education and early childhood education, which support parents in being their child’s first teacher and helps prepare children for public school.
Ashe Family Literacy is located at Ashe Family Central in Jefferson. Classes began on August 23 and are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. A Night ESL class began on August 22. And will be held at the WCC Ashe Campus on Monday and Wednesday from 6:00 -9:00 p.m. Free childcare is available for the day classes! Study English as a second language or prepare for the high-school equivalence exam.
Students may enroll during class time or contact Beth Sorrell at 336-902-8611. Visit www.facebook.com/AsheFamilyLiteracy to learn more.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Cal Turner, Jr. founded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to honor his grandfather and Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate having dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family. The Foundation aims to provide support to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that seek to improve adult, summer, youth and family literacy initiatives. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
About the Ashe County Community Foundation
The Ashe County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. ACCF was founded in 1995 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Ashe County.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
