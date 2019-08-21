JEFFERSON — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Wilkes Community College a $5,000 grant to support the Ashe Family Literacy program in 2019-2020.
Ashe Family Literacy offers the opportunity for parents of young children to improve their lives through education. Courses include English language acquisition, adult high school diploma and high school equivalency certificate to help with completion of the high school graduation credential. Parenting education and early childhood education, which support parents in being their child’s first teacher and prepares children for public school, is also included in the program.
“In keeping with Dollar General’s mission of serving others, we are excited to provide grants to support literacy and education initiatives in the communities we proudly call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We believe these programs empower the communities we serve, and we are honored to play a role in their success.”
In addition, the Ashe County Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation, awarded $500 as part of the $5,390 in local grant awards from its community advancement fund and the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment.
“This funding helps us provide quality childcare for parents who attend the program, which is a critical piece of our mission,” Program Coordinator Beth Sorrell said.
Ashe Family Literacy is located at Ashe Family Central in Jefferson. Classes begin September 3 and are held Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the school year.
Students may enroll during the class time or contact Beth Sorrell at (336) 902-8611. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AsheFamilyLiteracy.
