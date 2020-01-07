WEST JEFFERSON — An Ashe County 11-year-old’s business has allowed her to donate thousands of dollars to charity, with this year’s money going to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Chloe Henson has been making little trees out of the remnants of work at her father’s Christmas tree lot since she was a small child, turning it into a business a few years ago. Since then, the money raised has gone to charitable causes, with Henson donating $1,500 to St. Jude’s after her most recent season.
“I chose St. Jude because the families don’t have to worry about paying a bill,” Henson said. “They can give all their attention to their child and not be worried with how they are going to afford medical care.”
Last year, Henson sent off a $1,000 check to the Pender County school system to help get new carpets after flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Henson has been under the wing of Andy Guion and the rest of the ownership of the Hotel Tavern, who regularly carry the “Little Trees.” Guion was also the one who convinced Henson to raise the price of each tree to $3 and donate some of the money to charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.