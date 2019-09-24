WEST JEFFERSON — As the On the Same Page Literary Festival came to a close last week, Beth Macy, author of the festival's featured book, "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America," gave a presentation to a large crowd at the Ashe Arts Center Friday, Sept. 20.
Since the OTSP festival kicked off in August, the topic of opioid misuse has risen to the foreground of discussion among Ashe County organizations, most notably in the panel discussion hosted by the Ashe County Library on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Macy said that was exactly what she had hoped for when she decided to write her New York Times best-selling book, which covers the rise of the national opioid crisis and its impact on rural America.
"When I first set out to write this book, it was just daunting," Macy said before the start of her presentation. "I felt a lot of responsibility."
At the time, Macy said she was struggling to figure out a way to write a story about such a seemingly overwhelming topic. The book started as a part of a series of stories she had written for the Roanoke Times in Virginia, and it continued to grow from there.
She said that while she was struggling to figure out the best way to write the book, her former editor, a longtime friend of Macy's, told her that it was not her job to fix the opioid crisis — it was her job to make people care.
"So, when I hear that you all have been having meetings and discussions," Macy said, "I just am really grateful."
During her presentation, Macy said that 300,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses across the country. Just in the next five years, Macy said the country is expected to lose another 300,000 people due to opioid misuse.
Through reading her book, she said she hopes people begin to tear down the stigma that is associated with opioid misuse while also realizing the importance of treatment options.
"Harm reduction and medication-assisted treatment saves lives," Macy said. "Let's not just wait for people to hit rock bottom."
Macy also pointed out particular differences in how rural counties, such as Ashe, are able to combat the opioid crisis compared to other counties.
"Rural counties actually have one advantage — people actually know each other," Macy said. "You can make change if you have the right attitudes in rural counties quicker in some ways."
Macy's presentation was the one of two final events for the 2019 On the Same Page Literary Festival. The final event took place Saturday, Sept. 21, with a reading and discussion from author Diane Chamberlain. In total, the festival featured 10 different authors from across the region.
