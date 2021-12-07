HIGH COUNTRY — Dry and warm weather were to blame for a recent spate of brush and wildfires in western North Carolina, and according to the regional National Weather Service meteorologists stationed in Blacksburg, VA, that weather is likely to persist through the winter season.
While some of the humidity needed to stave off extremely dry conditions that make wildfires more likely has been recouped, the burn ban implemented by the North Carolina Forest Service on Nov. 29 is in effect until further notice as of Dec. 6.
Erik Taylor, a meteorologist at NWS Blacksburg, said that this November was the 4th driest on record since 1980 but only the 21st warmest November, middle of the pack compared to the other 40 Novembers on record.
“We haven’t seen too much in the way of rain September through November,” Taylor said. In Boone, about 12.35 inches of rain fell during that time period. For the entire year, the majority of rain fell during the autumn months.
La Niña, a periodic weather pattern that crops up every few years, is one of the factors causing warmer temperatures in the High Country, Taylor said.
“La Niña, basically a colder counterpart to what is known as El Niño. Simply, it is when warmer water is pushed toward Asia and colder water is pushed toward South America, which can alter the jet stream here in the United States by pushing it further north,” Taylor said.
When the jet stream gets pushed further north, that usually means below normal precipitation because the track that storms follow is also further north. Warmer temperatures are also observed in this scenario since the cold air also follows the northerly storm track.
Right now, Taylor said that La Niña looks like it will be weak to moderate, which would suggest above normal temperatures and drier conditions because the storm track is forced further up into the Ohio River Valley, limiting the chances for big rain or snow across the High Country region.
“This is painting with a broad brush,” Taylor said. “It’s not out of the question that we could see some sort of big time rain or snow event during the winter months, but a lot of things would have to come together.”
One or two big storms could bring the precipitation in the region back to average or even above average, according to Taylor.
Looking toward the possibility of wildfires, Taylor said that beyond dry weather, the winds up in the mountains play a large role.
Especially in the areas of higher elevation of the High Country, like Grandfather Mountain, Beech Mountain and some of the higher spots in Ashe County, elevation is key to the wind patterns, Taylor said.
Right now, there is a pattern of air funneling along these mountain boundaries where residents of the High Country will get two or three good days and then a front comes through relatively dry, not much precipitation with wind behind from a pressure gradient.
That difference in gradient creates gusty winds every couple of days coming in from the north, and especially with the mountain elevation there is a little lift that makes conditions even a little windier during the winter months, according to Taylor.
Dec. 5-11 NWS is celebrating Winter Weather Awareness Week, and even though this winter might be milder than normal in the High Country, wintery weather conditions are still possible and a part of life in the mountains. To learn more about preparing for winter weather, visit weather.gov/ctp/WinterWeatherAwarenessWeek.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
