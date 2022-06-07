JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, June 6 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
A long awaited announcement was made during the meeting, which Cox said she had been asked about more than anything else.
Recently, the position for principal at Ashe County High School had opened after former principal Amanda Hipp took leave to embark on other opportunities.
Dustin Farmer, principal at Ashe County Middle School, was announced as the new principal for ACHS.
"I'm excited," said Farmer. "I'm nervous, but I'm certainly thankful for the previous experiences I've had and certainly for Ashe County Middle School."
Farmer was the principal for ACMS for seven years and previously worked at Westwood as assistant principal. Before that, he was a PE teacher at ACMS for nine years. In all, he has been with Ashe County Schools for 19 years.
"He is an excellent principal," said Cox. "We're so excited that he will be continuing in this role."
Also announced for a new position was Tammy Woods who will take over as Child Nutrition Director. Martha Turner is retiring from the position.
"We're so excited to have you on our team," said Cox to Woods.
Cox also gave a list of upcoming dates.
On June 6, the first day of summer school began and will continue through June 9, reopen from June 13 to June 16 and finally from June 20 -23.
The Endowment Golf Tournament for the schools will be held on July 28.
She then recognized the recent successes in the schools which included sophomore Emily Hartsoe becoming a four time state champion in Track and Field after receiving her two on May 20 at the NCHSAA 3A State Championship at NC A&T. Hartsoe's champion titles include the 2A discus, the 3A indoor shot, the 3A shot and the 3A discus.
In addition to Hartsoe, five girls from the track team also competed in the championship and placed eighth overall out of 50 teams. These girls were Alexis Rollins, Emmi Cheek, Katlyn French, Jezik Martin and Allie Blevins.
The board then recognized their District of the Year winners. Teacher of the Year went to Nathan Colvard from ACHS, Rookie of the Year went to Darbie Rash from Mountain View, Supervisory/Support Staff Employee of the Year went to Nurse Libby Matheson from Westwood and Classified Employee of the Year went to Mason Wagoner, custodian at Blue Ridge.
Each of those who were present were recognized with balloons and kind, grateful words from Cox.
New updates were then given on the new middle school project.
Recently, the board announced that they will look into purchasing two new pieces of property for the site. These properties are placed adjacent to ACHS. The board approved the two contracts as well as additions from attorney Fred Johnson.
Owner Representative Allison Kemp also gave more updates.
"Planning for the new middle school began with the first phase of programming," said Kemp. "The visioning meetings took place with end users, key players and stake holders, led by Clark Nexsen. The commissioners also participated. Design teams toured the middle school looking at the classrooms, athletics spaces, science labs, CTE spaces, cafeteria, and Bulldog clinic. They spent two days talking to the teachers about what they wanted to keep and what they envisioned for the new space.
"The teachers and staff were excited to be heard, have an opportunity to have input and be part of the design process. CN will be meeting with the groups again requesting more feedback and a survey will be also sent out to students seeking input during the design process. The CN team will document and consolidate the information from these programming meetings to start putting together the building blocks of the new space. They will bring back their ideas to the Board for comment."
Kemp also spoke on the two tracts of land and stated that they have confirmed with the Town of West Jefferson that sufficient water and sewer capacity are available. They have also completed geologic investigations and are waiting on the final report from the consultant which will take a few weeks.
In action items, the board approved previous minutes, voted to keep optional masking in schools, personnel, the NCSBT renewal, the BROC Head Start Interagency Agreement, the Memorandum of Understanding Pre Employment Transition Services, a contract with Bayada Home Health Care, a contract from Appalachian Speech Pathology Associates, a Memorandum of Understanding for Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission, a cooperative Agreement with NC Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and an agreement for NC Division of Vocational Rehabilitation In-School Work Adjustment at Ashe County High School.
Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron then presented the NC Driving School contract extension. This would result in a change from $50 per class instruction and $190 per student to $50 per class instruction and $300 per student.
Coldiron said they are having trouble finding driving instructors. The contract is set to end on June 30. The board approved to extend the contract.
Julie Taylor then presented the AIG plan, which the board approved.
The final action item was the roll over for School Nutrition Bids, which was also approved.
In updates, Cox presented multiple policies to the board which will need further consideration for their next meeting on June 30. These policies included graduation requirements, attendance, student behavior and dress code.
Earl Pennington then spoke on the WCC Fire Academy, which will begin as WCC classes in the spring of 2023. At the time, they have had six to eight students sign up. Classes will be Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Messer Hall and at the Fire Training Center. Students will have to be at least 16 years of age to take the class and will need suitable transportation means. In the fall of 2022, there will be a mandatory meeting for students and families.
To end the meeting, Patty Graybeal from Emergency Management asked the board for approval to survey land at the ACMS site fro the Warrensville Fire Department. With recent approval of road construction on NC 88 in Warrensville, the department is at risk of losing their building, which is located on the side of NC 88. If their building is not lost, they will have insufficient room to navigate in and out. After the middle school is vacant, the Warrensville Fire Department hopes to build on the site near the track. The board approved the land survey.
