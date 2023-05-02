WEST JEFFERSON — Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home Ashe “Share-A-Thon” is coming up on May 5. Drop by the Auto Zone in West Jefferson and have one of their famous hot dogs and donate to a great cause.
Donation sites will be available throughout the county for this annual event. Donations can be mailed to to PO Box 1434, North Wilkesboro, NC, 28659.
Located in the beautiful foothills of Wilkes County is a place like no other. A place of refuge and safety for children, Ebenezer Christian Children’s home was founded in 1994 through a combined effort of people in this area who saw the need for a place for children who were unable to reside in their homes for various reasons.
The first home, Genesis Home, quickly filled up and stayed at capacity. Some of the first children at Ebenezer were from Ashe County, and Ashe continues to be a huge part of the ministry. The ongoing need for continued care for children was obvious to the board members, and through the support of the community and surrounding counties, the expansion of Ebenezer began. Through continued unwavering support, the Ebenezer family has grown to include seven residential homes and can serve up to 51 children at a time.
In the residential and foster care programs, over 1,000 children have been given a safe place to laugh, play and dream. The children served through Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home are primarily in the custody of DSS, due to abuse, neglect, or dependency where the parent in unable to care for the child for various reasons. The need for foster care continues to be great in our state. Recent statistics show that many cases involved parental substance abuse, and the stresses of COVID-19 have also caused an increase in child abuse in North Carolina.
Some children in foster care cannot be reunified with their birth families, and need a forever home through adoption. The board saw this as the next step in serving the children placed in the care of Ebenezer and began the process of training, licensing, and supporting foster families. The first family licensed as a foster family through Ebenezer was in 2012. Since that time, the outpouring of love and devotion of these families has been incredible, and Ebenezer has worked with over 100 families. Ebenezer has been a part of over 103 adoptions, with many more in process. They hope to complete at least 10 more adoptions this year through their foster-to-adopt program. Currently, there are around 55 foster families with Ebenezer, with several families just finishing up the initial training and in the licensure process.
One of the things that makes the Ebenezer ministry unique is the connection to the communities. All of the homes, and their chapel have been built through donations from the community. Many churches, families, and individuals have taken the time to come and see what makes Ebenezer different and have chosen to support the children through volunteering their time and strengths with the children. Skilled workers — electricians, painters, landscapers, and decorators — have blessed the ministry through partnering to help build the children’s homes. High school students have chosen to support the children’s home through senior projects and club activities. Others make donations to the thrift stores, located across three locations where the sales benefit the children. In response to the need for quality care, the Ebenezer expansion is continuing, with two more homes currently underway in Old Fort and Hudson. None of this would be possible without the support of others who share in the desire to help children.
There is a way for everyone to get involved. For more information please check out the website at www.EbenezerFamily.org or call their office at (336) 667-LOVE (5683).
