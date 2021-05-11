Elaine Cox is set to retire as Ashe Early College principal, and she would be the first to say, “Oh, what a journey it has been.”
Cox has always loved school, and at age 4 was already preparing to teach. She would sit her stuffed bears on the steps leading up to the second floor of her home and teach them all they needed to know to be really smart. Her mother and sisters helped make homework packets for the bear students to complete, and Cox would answer all the questions herself to assure her “students” would make good grades. Cox admits playing school seems so long ago, and perhaps it was, but then again, it only seems like yesterday.
She officially began her teaching career after graduating from Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s secondary English degree in 1996 and was offered her first teaching position in both Alleghany and Ashe County School Systems. She was unsure at the time why she was drawn to Piney Creek Elementary School in Alleghany County, but accepted their offer to teach English and math grades 6, 7, and 8.
She was assigned two master teachers as mentors, Mintie Saintsing and Connie Miller, and they were just what she needed. Without a doubt, these expert teachers helped Cox realize she did not know everything about teaching, and their tough love and no excuse guidance helped her become a better teacher as she reflected on her practice, and continuing with her own education, earning a master’s degree in English in 2001.
During her first years of teaching, she learned the importance of caring for students above all else. It is true, every student has a story, and Cox sought to hear each one in order to learn more about every child and help them become successful. She first taught students to believe in their ability to succeed and as expected, student academic performance shined.
Two years in a row, her 7th grade students scored the highest on the State Writing Assessment, and she never had an 8th grade Algebra student fail the End of Course Test; and along with these honors, Cox was chosen as Alleghany County Teacher of the Year. The last year she taught at Piney Creek was spent working toward National Board Certification. She was notified later that fall that she had passed National Boards. Even though she loved teaching at Piney Creek, after seven years, she decided to move on to teach at the high school level, and in fall 2003, Cox accepted an English position at Ashe County High School.
Surely high school students would not need as much individual attention and pampering as middle grade students; however, Cox found quickly this was not true. No matter the age, students needed attention and caring teachers. Literacy has always been her passion, and she helped students become better readers and writers, even at the high school level. As she has stressed so many times to students who struggle with the writing process, writing is simply thinking on paper. She remembers a sophomore student who simply refused to write, and just like 7th graders, 10th graders also had to take a state writing assessment each spring. Cox knew she needed to find a prompt that would peak their interest, and this is just what happened.
Students were asked to write about a time they were disappointed in a friend. As Cox viewed the class, she noticed a certain student was writing for the first time in several weeks. When he submitted his paper, the opening sentence read, “Egypt me.” Now that might not make sense to most people, but Cox knew immediately what the student meant, his best friend had gipped him out of money and it had upset him. It was an excellent essay, and with Cox and the student revising the essay by correcting spelling and looking at correct wording, she asked to use his essay for an example. The student just beamed, and needless to say, that student continued writing and passed the state writing assessment. What a proud moment for both of them. Another memory from high school was asking students, after reading “Romeo and Juliet,” to compose a dysfunctional love song and perform it for the class. As students performed their version, everyone in the class laughed until they cried.
Cox taught English 9-12 for five years at ACHS and was named Literacy Specialist, a new position at ACHS, working with both students and teachers. During her time at the high school, she was named Ashe County Teacher of the Year and also completed her Administration Degree at ASU. In January 2010, she was selected as Ashe County Middle School Assistant Principal, working under Principal Earl Pennington. She believes everything is for a reason, and now it became more clear why her career began at Piney Creek in middle grades.
She enjoyed working with this age group as an impression could still be made of the importance of receiving an education. Cox was able to go into the classrooms and find opportunities to help teach. These young students’ energy kept her feeling young, and she loved the many activities that came with middle grades. She “adopted” a Language Arts class for nine weeks in order to teach and submit a portfolio to renew National Board Certification, and her certification was renewed in 2003. That was quite a bit of work while completing the Assistant Principal duties, but she made it once again.
Cox was aware that Ashe Schools had received a grant to establish a brand new school, Ashe Co. Early College High School. She applied, and in October 2017, former Superintendent Phyllis Yates informed her she was selected to be the first Ashe Early College Principal. Cox was surprised but thrilled. She would continue her duties as ACMS Assistant Principal while also making plans to open Ashe Early College the next year. She knew a little about early colleges but quickly found it was very different than a traditional high school setting. There would be three core teachers, an Administrative Assistant, counselor, and a college liaison. Everyone except the Administrative Assistant taught a class, even Cox taught SAT Prep. Scheduling was a challenge as students would take high school and college classes. Breakfast and lunch were served at AEC, and the student population would grow as the school progressed.
There was never a dull moment, and she found herself quite busy. Cox reflected on this program and stated, “I would have loved to attend an early college when I was in high school. I am a first generation graduate, my mother was a stay at home mom and my dad was a brickmason and farmer. We certainly weren’t rich; however, both my parents stressed the importance of furthering my education.”
Students applied to attend Ashe Early College, and if selected, began taking college classes in conjunction with high school classes as early as their freshmen year. The first group of 60 students entered in 2018/2019 school year, and the current enrollment is 116 students. On May 27, a commencement will be held as the first group of seniors will graduate with a high school diploma as well as one with a Business Certification, and 13 with Wilkes Community College associate’s degrees. Cox could not be more proud of all of her students who have survived this COVID year. She acknowledged it has been a challenge contacting every student every week, but with Superintendent Eisa Cox’s diligent and foresight, school opened in the fall with every precaution taken in order to provide lessons for students. Cox never dreamed she would be Principal during a pandemic, but this gave new meaning to never say never.
As Cox’s time with Ashe County Schools is coming to a close, she has been asked numerous times how it feels.
She said, “I feel sorrow because there is still so much to be done; yet, a good chapter of my life is closing. I feel gratitude. Gratitude to all those many teachers, administrators, students and their families who have shown me grace, patience, and the gift of lifelong friendship.”
What part of her career did she enjoy most? She said, “It was in God’s plan for me to teach, I have no doubt it was a calling, but as I come to the close of my career, I know my position is one of a servant teacher. It is through education that I have been able to serve to the best of my ability and strive to help every student and teacher to become the best they can be. Serving others. That is what I enjoyed most.”
What advice does Cox have for the next Ashe Early College principal, Lindsay Williams, “Rest up. She is in for the time of her life and there is nothing that compares to Ashe Early College. She will be creative and take the school to new heights with ideas I could not even imagine. And as the school motto states, “Rise to the Challenge,” and listen to what students have to say. If we want to know how things are going, just ask the students.”
The closer Cox’s retirement date approaches, the more she feels at peace and ready to begin the next phase of her life, enjoying time with her husband and family members who have supported her every step of the way during her many years in education.
