Partnership of Ashe, a nonprofit organization in western North Carolina that works to build partnerships, provide educational programs and connect people of Ashe County to resources, now has a new endowment at the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) that will provide ongoing support.
Partnership of Ashe was founded in 1995 to administer the Smart Start grant in Ashe County. Since that time, they have expanded to include a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and awareness program and enhanced their family support programs. Their mission is to build partnerships, provide educational programs and connect people to resources.
The endowment was established by Don Sylvester and Patti Gilmore-Sylvester who have a home in Ashe County. They wanted to do more for a community they love and an organization that provides services and resources that benefit children, women and families in Ashe County.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Patti and Don Sylvester for their generous donation to the Partnership of Ashe and the NC Community Foundation to establish this endowment,” said Kim Barnes, Executive Director of Partnership of Ashe. “The endowment will assist the Partnership of Ashe in continuing its mission to build partnerships, provide educational programs and connect people to resources.”
Designated endowment funds are established to benefit specific organizations or programs, providing an annual source of income. Endowments like the Partnership of Ashe Endowment can support the organization in perpetuity. More than 340 designated endowments supporting nonprofit organizations exist at NCCF, which is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina.
“The use of an endowment fund offers a way to support the Partnership for the long-term and provides an easy way for others to join us in ensuring the Partnership’s ability to serve the people of Ashe County for many years to come,” said Don Sylvester. “Establishing the endowment through the North Carolina Community Foundation allows us to utilize the Foundation’s excellent services and expertise.”
NCCF has administered more than $243 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. NCCF also partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state.
Those who would like to donate to the Partnership of Ashe endowment can visit nccommunityfoundation.org/PartnershipofAshe.
For information about Partnership of Ashe, please call the Partnership at (336) 982-4588. For further information about the endowment, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Jeanne Dairaghi at (828) 618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.