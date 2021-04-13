WEST JEFFERSON — On April 8, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting for Enviro-Shred, a shredding company based out of Hickory.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was catered by Sweet & Savory, and the company handed out goody bags for those in attendance. They also held a special shredding session for chamber members afterward.
Enviro-Shred has been sweeping the mountains of North Carolina, along with Boone, Asheville, Greensboro and Charlotte. They specialize in shredding mass amounts of paper and documents to ensure confidentiality and identity safety.
After beginning in 2001, Chris Peterson and his family have been growing the business after starting locally. They were the only local shredding company at the time of opening.
“We built up around the region and have now branched out, making our way up here,” said Peterson.
The business offers monthly services to individuals and businesses and also one time purges after large accumulations. They’ve shredded anywhere from 1,000 to 50,000 pounds at a time, provided by their truck held with shredding equipment. The cans they use can hold 80 pounds, alongside smaller cans that hold “around eight banker’s boxes.”
Purges cost $65 for the first time and then $45 for additional services. Monthly costs are $40, however if you do not shred for a month, you will not be charged.
The truck itself holds about 33,000 pounds, 12,000 of that being paper alone. They shred paper with paper clips, staples and metal folders. Shredding takes approximately eight minutes.
Enviro-shred has been visiting Ashe County for around eight years; its clientele includes Blue Ridge Energy.
The ribbon cutting was meant to take place earlier this year, ultimately being postponed due to weather. Peterson said he was excited for the ceremony to finally happen.
Chamber member Andy Guion said that the shredding has helped participants feel safe and secure with their documents.
“With identity theft, the work they do is beneficial,” said Guion.
Along with his three adopted sons, Elijah, Judah and Noah, Peterson cut the ribbon alongside chamber members and then commenced the special shredding.
To learn more about Enviro-Shred, visit http://www.enviroshrednc.com/.
