FLEETWOOD — Celebrate World Water Day and International Women's Day with a Water Walk, Wine to Water Filter Build and support Water4Schools in Nepal on Sunday, March 20, at the New River Escape Barn and Guest House in Fleetwood.
It will be a day to recognize the value of water, celebrate all that water creates and provides and raise support for Water4Schools in Nepal. Bring your friends and family to walk for water as a person in a third world country would do, build water filters and hear from volunteers who have been to Nepal.
The event begins at 3 p.m. with a Water to Water Filter Build and Water Walk, followed by a Water to Water video, raffle, Booneshine beer, wine, apps, s'mores, and more at 4 p.m.
To register, call (828) 278-9831, go to the New River Escape calendar of events or find the event on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-celebrate-international-women-and-world-water-day-tickets-292710975407.
