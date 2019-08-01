ASHE COUNTY — A cell phone application that helps users find nearby farms and locally grown products was launched by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in June, and is now accepting applications from Ashe County farmers who wish to list their businesses as locations of interest.
Ashe County is an early adapter of the Visit N.C. Farms app, along with Watauga and Avery counties, according to Ashe County N.C. Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell.
The Ashe extension is looking to populate the app with local farms and shops that attract agrotourism, which — as the name implies — is tourism related to agriculture, Birdsell said.
“It’s a marriage of our two biggest industries in Ashe County,” Birdsell said. “If you are engaged in agrotourism — and that includes farms, choose-n-cut, pick-your-own, even shops that sell local farm products — we encourage you to reach out if you don’t see yourself on the app.”
Farms eligible to be listed on the Visit N.C. Farms app must have parking available for visitors, and stores that wish to be listed must regularly carry at least five locally grown or sourced items for sale, according to Birdsell. Locations are listed free of cost, and whether they are open seasonally or by appointment only, Birdsell said.
“If someone can come visit, that’s tourism,” Birdsell said. “We encourage people to use the app.”
A number of businesses are already listed on the Visit N.C. Farms app — which is available on both the App Store and the Google Play store — along with a barn quilt driving tour, drivable history trails, special events and farmers markets, according to Birdsell.
The Visit N.C. Farms app is sponsored by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Economic Development, Ashe County Christmas Tree Association, Ashe County Farmers Market, Ashe County Farm Bureau, Ashe County Cooperative Extension, Carolina Farm Credit, Watauga County Farmers Bureau, Watauga County Farmers Market, Watauga County TDA, Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Watauga County Cooperative Extension, according to Birdsell.
For more information about the app, go online to visitncfarmstoday.com. To contact the Ashe County Cooperative Extension about being listed on the app, call (336) 846-5850.
