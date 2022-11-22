WEST JEFFERSON — During the Holidays, a number of individuals and families won't be sitting around a table, filled with all sorts of food and goodies. This year's numbers are predicted to more than likely triple due to the loss of employment and inflation. To help those in our community get a warm meal, a kind smile and some holiday cheer, Backstreet Subs will be handing out free meals for the fourth year in a row.
Faith Feeding Families was created by Backstreet Subs owner Mason Harris and his wife Chrissy. According to Harris, their mission is to better the community through God's work.
"Our purpose is to feed and help the homeless and less fortunate people of our community during this trying time of the year on Christmas Eve," said Harris. "There are several businesses that assist Backstreet Subs in West Jefferson to help provide a Christmas meal and a box of non perishable food with a small gift. This is from anyone who has the means to spare a little extra for this cause."
In order to create the free meals, there will be an auction on Facebook, live from Backstreet Subs, on Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. Items requested for donation include gift certificates, themed baskets, memorabilia, crafts, jewelry and electronics. If you may not have any of these to donate, anything helps, according to Harris. The auction can be viewed on Facebook @Russell Killen/ Mountain Auction.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit a Christmas Eve meal provided to the homeless and less fortunate of Ashe County.
"This is our fourth year and each year it takes more help from our community to help those in need," Harris said. "Not just for our county, we want to try to expand this gift to every surrounding county in North Carolina and further if possible. We want to spread Christmas Joy to those who need a little help."
The meal will be held on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Backstreet Subs. All that attend will receive a free meal, canned goods and a small gift. Meals will be to-go only.
For more information about the auction and the meal, call (336) 846-1100.
