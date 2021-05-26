Send your faith note item to chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the current COVID-19 crisis, times and dates are subject to change; contact the facility for the most current information.
Appalachian Church
Appalachian Church invites all to join each Sunday at 10 a.m. for our worship gathering and each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for Bible study and prayer. The church is located at 787 Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson. For more information, visit www.appchurch.org.
Ashe Baptist Association
The Ashe Baptist Association hosts a Bible study from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Bald Mountain Church
Located at 1435 Bald Mountain Road in West Jefferson, Bald Mountain Church holds Sunday School at 9 a.m. on every Sunday, followed by morning worship at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays, Bald Mountain invites those who are interested to attend their nightly study at 7 p.m. For more information, visit baldmountainchurch.org, email baldmountain@skybest.com or call (336)-877-1550.
Bethany United Methodist Church
Bethany invites those who are interested to stream services live on Facebook or at www.bumcwj.org/live-stream-with-bethany/ every Sunday at 11 a.m.
Christian Unity Church
Worship at 11 a.m. and everyone is invited to attend Christian Unity Baptist Church, located at 326 East Main St. in Jefferson.
Churches of the Frescoes
Ashe County’s two historic Episcopal Churches have Sunday worship at Saint Mary’s during the even-numbered months in West Jefferson and at Holy Trinity in Glendale Springs during the odd-numbered months. We welcome visitors to view our Ben Long Frescoes and hope you will join us for worship services. We are an inclusive community of diverse backgrounds, united by our love for God and each other. Please visit our website at http://phc.diocesewnc.org for details or call (336) 982-2894.
Covenant Reformed Presbyterian
You’re invited to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting at 6:30 pm and Bible Study at 7 p.m. At Covenant we embrace simple, biblical worship in accordance with the “regulative principle,” which simply states that God has, in His Word, defined how He desires to be worshiped. As Reformed Christians, we embrace the Five Sola’s of the Protestant Reformation: The Bible Alone, Faith Alone, Grace Alone, Christ Alone, to God alone be the Glory. Join us and grow in Christ with us as we break open the Bread of Life and dine richly at our Lord’s Table. The church is located at 2237 NC Hwy 88 in Jefferson, near Frank Dillard Road. Facebook Live-casting on Sunday’s at 11:30 a.m. More information and sermons are available on the church website, crcgrace.org.
Creston United Methodist Church
Creston United Methodist is a Christ-centered, community-focused church where we endeavor to love God with all our heart, mind and soul as well as love our neighbor as ourselves. We enjoy a traditional, but casual worship experience. We are located next to the Creston Volunteer Fire Department off Three Top Rd. Each Sunday we start with Sunday School in the fellowship hall at 9:45 am followed by worship services in our sanctuary at 11 am. On the first Sunday of the month, we observe communion and enjoy a fellowship meal after the worship service. Our doors are open to everyone. For more information, please visit our Facebook page at @ssaint001 or contact Anne Jones, (336) 385-1387.
Divine Hope Baptist Church
The congregation of Divine Hope Baptist Church, a missionary minded church, is located at 207 Hwy 16S Jefferson NC 28640. Our service times are: Sunday school 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Pastor David Blevins and the membership invite you to attend and worship the true and living God with them.
Faith Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union
The congregation of Faith Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union welcomes your attendance to learn of God, worship and praise God and join in Christian fellowship. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. with prayer and hymns of praise at 10:45 a.m. Worship and message about 11 a.m. We meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. for Adult Bible Study, prayer and Youth Service. Located on U.S. 221 at 141 Campbell Glen Lane in Fleetwood. For more information, contact Pastor L. Daniel Greer at (336) 977-5467 or (336) 384-1300, Associate Pastor Fred A. Houck at (336) 877-5363 or Elders at (336) 877-5308 and (828) 355-9065.
Happy Trails Cowboy Church
We have moved to the Blue Ridge Theater & Events, 9331 NC 16 North in West Jefferson. Services are Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Bible Study is Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Both services and Bible studies are held at the Theater. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. For information contact Pastor Roger L. Blevins at (336) 977-2043.
Highland Bible Tabernacle
You are invited to hear God’s word expounded and inspired singing and music to bless and minister to you. We are not a denomination, our absolute is the Word of God. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and enjoy the presence of Jesus and worship with us in spirit and in truth. Sunday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Highland Bible Tabernacle is located at 313 Mt. Jefferson State Park Road in West Jefferson.
Hope for the Mountains Prayer Team
Meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. with Midway Baptist Church in the sanctuary around the altar. There will be a short devotion, followed by prayer. It is open to the public and you are invited to attend.
Jefferson United Methodist
Jefferson United Methodist Church offers Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.jefferson-umc.org or call (336) 846-9512.
Lansing Presbyterian Church
Lansing Presbyterian Church congregation extends a warm welcome to all who would like to join us for Worship Services and Fellowship every Sunday at 11 a.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Mount Olive Baptist Church meets Sundays for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday night festivities begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1710 Watertank Road in Fleetwood. For more information, call Pastor Derick Hodges at (336) 262-5373.
New Creation Church
Join New Creation Church for worship on Sundays at 11 a.m. The church is located at 513 East Main Street in Jefferson. Casual dress is acceptable and child care is provided. For more information visit the website at www.newcreationashe.com or visit the Facebook page @NewCreationAshe.
North Beaver Baptist Church
Pastor Rick Miller and congregation at North Beaver Baptist Church, Hwy. 163 (next to Dr. Pepper Bottling plant) invite you to join us for our weekly services. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship Service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Services on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Pine Swamp Baptist Church
Pine Swamp Baptist Church holds Sunday school weekly at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m.
Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, located in Creston, invites all to join regular weekly services. Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday night services begin at 7 p.m. For directions or questions, contact Pastor Anthony Roark at (336) 977-6663.
Sturgill’s Baptist Church
Sturgill’s Baptist Church in West Jefferson is holding Revival beginning Sunday, April 18-23 at 7 p.m. Reverend Julian Owens will be preaching.
Warrensville Baptist Church
We have Sunday school at 9 a.m. with worship beginning at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays we have Youth Fellowship Time and Adult Choir practice at 6:30 p.m. with age groups and adult Bible study beginning at 7:15 p.m. Watch us every Sunday at 11 a.m. on Skyzone channel 1. For more information, call (336) 384-3044 or visit www.warrensvillebaptistchurch.com.
West Jefferson Church of Christ
West Jefferson Church of Christ meets at 130 Robert Street in West Jefferson. Sunday services include Bible study, which begins at 10 a.m., Morning Worship, which starts at 11 a.m. and Evening Worship which kicks off at 6 p.m. Note: Evening Worship begins at 1:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call (336) 846-5616, or visit www.wjchurchofchrist.org.
WJ United Methodist Church
West Jefferson United Methodist Church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service with abundant music at 11 a.m. This outreach-oriented fellowship offers something for everyone in a friendly atmosphere. The church is located on the corner of 2nd Street and College Avenue.
