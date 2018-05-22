Send your faith note item to colin.tate@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Midway Baptist Church
May 27, 4p.m.: Join our ladies for a special time of prayer In His Presence.
June 10-14: Join us nightly for Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus VBS! Classes and activities for all ages! Contact us, or visit our website, www.midwaybaptistnc.org, or Facebook page for more information.
June 24: Join Midway and Blackwood Quartet for a special time of Worship at 11 a.m. This is a free event, but a love offering is accepted.
July 16-20: Kids K-6th grades, join us for our week-long day camp! We’ll be learning the Fruits of the Spirit and daily will have snacks, lunch, activities, crafts, lessons and daily outings. Cost is $100/child and that includes all activities and meals. Contact us for more information or to register your child(ren)!
Pine Swamp Baptist Church
Pine Swamp Baptist Church announces Revival May 20-23 at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Randy Peters speaking. Singing will be on Sunday, Mercy River, Monday, Melinda Bryan, Tuesday, Mountain Fellowship , Wednesday, Steve Harless. Friends, and theRev. Steve Viers invites everyone to attend. Call (336) 982-2459 for more info.
Generation Excellent Performance
Join Generation Excellent for a special community premiere of their new program, “Hope Changes Everything” on May 24, 7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. We all have something in common. We are all walking through, have walked through, or will walk through trials and tribulation. We want to share hope with you and encourage you in whatever trial you face, in whatever loss you grieve, in whatever pain you bear. Trust God, find rest in Him, take comfort, find hope!
Sugar Tree Baptist Church
There will be a Memorial Day Service May 27. The service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Freeman Family Singers. A meal will be served following the service. Rev. Jim Greer is the pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
On June 2 at 7 p.m., there will be an ordination service to ordain Dustin Farmer. Come and show your love and support for Farmer as he becomes officially licensed to preach the gospel.
Buffalo Baptist Church
Buffalo Baptist Church announces the following speakers: May 27-Rev. Chip Richie, June 3-Rev. Tom Graybeal and June 10-Rev. Ken Furches. They have Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
Friendship Baptist Church
Friendship Baptist Church announces DOM David Blackburn will be the speaker on Sunday, May 27 at the 10 a.m. Worship Hour. They have Sunday School at 9 a.m. Rev. Russell Hart and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Liberty Grove Baptist Church
Liberty Grove Baptist Church announces a Special Singing with the “Highroad” gospel group June 2 at 7 p.m. Rev. Toby Oliver and the congregation invite all to attend.
Healing Springs Baptist Church
Healing Springs Baptist Church announces VBS for all ages on June 3-7 at 7 p.m. Supper is served at 6 p.m. The theme is “Game On.” Everyone is invited by the pastor, Rev. Kevin Jones, and the congregation.
ONGOING FAITH
Ashe Baptist Association
The Ashe Baptist Association hosts a Bible study from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Christian Unity Church
Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m., and everyone is invited to attend.
Churches of the Frescoes
Ashe County’s two historic Episcopal Churches have Sunday worship at Saint Mary’s during the even numbered months in West Jefferson and at Holy Trinity in Glendale Springs during the odd numbered months. We welcome visitors to view our Ben Long Frescoes and hope you will join us for worship services. We are an inclusive community of diverse backgrounds, united by our love for God and each other. Please visit our website at http://phc.diocesewnc.org for details or call (336) 982-2894
Divine Hope Baptist Church
The congregation of Divine Hope Baptist Church, a missionary–minded church, is meeting regularly at Jefferson Station. Service times are on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10 a.m. for the worship service. Prayer meeting is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor David Blevins and the membership invite everyone to attend.
The Happy Trails Cowboy Church
The Happy Trails Cowboy Church of Ashe has moved to a new location at Jefferson Station in West Jefferson. They invite you to attend Worship Services on Monday nights with Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. and Worship at 7 p.m. They have Bible studyeach Thursday night. The Rev. Roger Blevins and the congregation invite you to attend.
Highland Bible Tabernacle
You are invited to hear God’s word expounded and inspiring singing and music to bless and minister to you. We are not a denomination, our absolute is the Word of God. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and enjoy the presence of Jesus and worship with us in spirit and in truth. Sunday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Highland Bible Tabernacle is located at 313 Mt. Jefferson State Park Road in West Jefferson.
Jefferson United Methodist Church
Jefferson United Methodist Church offers early worship at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.jefferson-umc.org or call (336) 846-9512.
Lansing Presbyterian
Lansing Presbyterian Church congregation extends a warm welcome to all who would like to join us for Worship Services and Fellowship every Sunday at 11 a.m.
Midway Baptist Church
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. come be with Pastor Steve as he leads an enlightening Bible study group. Open for all ages.
Sundays come worship with us. We’ll kick off the morning with a prayer for services at 9:30 a.m. and follow up with a 9:45 a.m. Sunday school class for all ages. Worship services begin at 11 a.m. Evening discipleship classes begin at 6 p.m. for all ages. Currently the adults are studying “Killing Kryptonite” while the Youth are studying “The Easter Experience.”
Monday, May 21 (3-5p.m.): Kids K-6th grade – our PALS after-school program meets FOR THE LAST TIME THIS YEAR. Kids can ride the bus to the church with a permission slip. We’ll have time for a snack, devotional, craft, music, and more. (If there is no school on a scheduled date, PALS will not meet.)
Tuesdays at 8 a.m. is the 2018 Countywide Prayer Meeting. Join our local pastors and community members in praying for God’s movement in Ashe County.
Wednesday’s at 7 p.m.: Join our Choir Practice or bible study (for all ages). Currently, the adults and Youth are beginning new studies. Our children from Toddlers-6th grade are working on the Mission Friends Program. Bring the whole family – there’s something for everyone!
North Beaver Baptist Church
Pastor Rick Miller and congregation at North Beaver Baptist Church, Hwy. 163 (next to Dr. Pepper Bottling plant) invite you to join us for our weekly services. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship Service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Services on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
West Jefferson United Methodist
West Jefferson United Methodist Church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service with abundant music at 11 a.m. This outreach-oriented fellowship offers something for everyone in a very friendly atmosphere. The church is located on the corner of 2nd Street and College Avenue.
The Vine
The Gathering Church, in cooperation with other churches, wants to connect women with other women to build authentic relationships within a gospel-focused environment that provides a supportive network for mothers across our community. Our hope and prayer is that the love of Christ will be displayed and the gospel will be shared in Ashe and the surrounding area. Childcare is provided. Brunch is provided each meeting. Meetings are the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Faith Fellowship Building and 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Sarah Reed at sarahreed81@gmail.com.
Warrensville Baptist Church
We have Sunday school at 9 a.m. with worship beginning at 10 a.m. On Wednesday’s we have Youth Fellowship Time and Adult Choir practice at 6:30 p.m. with age groups and adult Bible study beginning at 7:15 p.m. Watch us every Sunday at 11 a.m. on Skyzone channel 1. For more information, call (336) 384-3044 or visit www.warrensvillebaptistchurch.com.
Pine Swamp Baptist Church
Pine Swamp Baptist Church holds Sunday school weekly at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m.
Zion United Methodist Church
