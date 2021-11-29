LANSING — Cody and Sandy Garn lost their beloved belongings as their home at 669 Glen King Rd. in Lansing burnt to the ground, on Saturday, Nov. 27
Lansing and Warrensville Fire Department responded to the fire. The house was deemed a total loss. The fire is under investigation.
The only items that survived were a few photo albums, a Bible and a couple old family guns that were under the bed.
They have two sons Camden, 7, and Colson, 3.
The Garn family said the boys could use some bibs, boots and thick snow jackets, the family stated.
Camden wears a size 7-8 in clothes and 1.5 youth in Boots. Colson wears a size 3-4 in clothes and size 9 toddler in boots.
A family member has set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help. To donate directly, community members can also reach out to Cody Garn via email at cagarn14@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.