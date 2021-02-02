WEST JEFFERSON — On the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 30, a Ribbon Ceremony was held in downtown West Jefferson in honor of Crystal Bennett who passed away from COVID-19 on Jan. 13.
The event was a surprise for the DePalma/Bennett family. Despite the winter air, several members of the community congregated at intersections with signs to show their love and support.
Close friends of the family and several local business owners helped plan the drive-through event including Gary Brown of Boondocks Brewing and Boondocks Brew Haus, Jared and Becky Pike, Kaitlin Carpenter of Third Day Market, Craft Bistro, Tiffany Shatley of Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli, Sweets and Spirits Bakery Cafe, Burgers Y’all, Home Slice, Mo’s Boots, Renegade Graphics, The Tavern, The Peppered Pantry, Havana Cafe, LifeStore Bank and Insurance, Ramblin Poppy, Sisters on Main, The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness, The Tartan Woolly, New River Brewing Taproom and Eatery and High Country Seafood.
Several solid purple and purple/teal bows adorned street poles and doors of businesses for the event in honor of Bennett, which were made and donated by Four Gals and A Florist.
At 2 p.m. the West Jefferson Police Department blocked off traffic at the intersections as the family drove through downtown following close family friend and Bobby D’s manager Alicia Miller. Miller, along with Jonah Taylor, Amanda Lewis and Cassidy Osborne helped plan the surprise event.
