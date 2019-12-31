WEST JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Library and the American Red Cross held their last blood drive of the year for the Ashe County community on Dec. 28 in the library’s Community Room.
The library hosts a blood drive every other month throughout the year. Blood drive coordinators schedule the dates of drives based on the restrictions which donors have to follow in order to donate blood. Those who donate whole blood pints can donate every eight weeks while those who donate power red, which is also known as doubles, can donate every 16 weeks.
Marcia Rowe, the Friends of the Library Blood Drive coordinator, described the significance of this particular drive: 47 people signed up to donate, which has been the largest number of people who have registered for any of the library’s blood drives since their first drive in 2017. Rowe said that the library will have a higher number of donors this year in comparison to last year, which was 190 total donors. As of Oct. 26 the total was already at 183.
At every drive held this year, donors were given the opportunity to enter their name for a chance to win a raffle basket which was titled the “Emergency Preparedness Basket.” The basket contained various items which could prove useful in a variety of emergency situations.
The winner of the 2019 basket was Christy Denny, whose name was drawn by a member of the ARC at the event.
Many of the donors present at this year’s blood drive are regular donors and each of them has a unique reason for contributing to the cause.
Lynne Jenkins, a Fleetwood resident, is known by the Friends of the Library as one of their “star donors.” She was happy to learn that the pint of blood she donated would go to a pediatric ward, which she was informed of while she was in the donor chair by one of the Red Cross members.
“As I got older, I wanted to do something to give and donating blood was something I knew I could do,” Jenkins said.
The American Red Cross notifies its donors of the destination of the blood they donate, either while they are in the chair donating or through their mobile app. This information is referred to as “your blood journey” while logged into the app.
Robert Heavener, who is also a regular donor at the library’s blood drive, said he likes to donate blood because it is the one thing that cannot be produced by man and it is such an easy process to donate. His blood type is also in demand since he is A positive, which is common.
“I was in the Navy for 22 years and watched a lot of people who needed blood,” said Ricky Cornejo, another regular donor.
ARC staff and donors both agree that it helps to donate in a smaller environment, more calm atmosphere. Although many of them have either worked at or donated at other blood drives, they prefer the library.
Mimi Bradsher, who has worked with the ARC for 15 years collecting blood samples, spoke about the impact of donating, the low percentage of donors and the overall demand for blood.
“About 3 percent of the population donate blood,” Bradsher said.
According to Bradsher, the need for blood also increases around the holidays because there is an increase in accidents, which leads to a higher need for blood at hospitals. She was also able to debunk some of the myths concerning eligible donors by saying that people with diabetes can still donate, as well as those who have had cancer in the past as long as they have been cancer and treatment free for one year.
County librarian, Suzanne Moore, donated blood for the first time in her life at the library’s first blood drive on Nov. 25, 2017. She described the county’s Friends of the Library program as being unique because they hold blood drives, which is not a common practice. Moore appreciates all of the time and effort the Friends put forth to make each drive run smoothly.
Some of the blood drives held at the library have been themed. The library’s first drive was to honor veterans and JROTC students served as the volunteers. There was also a Game of Thrones blood drive, which was a special ARC promotion and posters of the show’s characters painted in fake blood were giveaways. These two drives were Moore’s favorites.
The next ARC Blood Drive sponsored by the Friends of the Ashe County Public Library will be held on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 pm in the Community Room. Those interested in donating may sign up for an appointment by calling the library or at RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
