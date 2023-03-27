First Baptist Church of West Jefferson hosting Holy Week services Staff report Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — First Baptist Church of West Jefferson will be holding noon services each day, April 3-7, with clergy and laity from several area churches leading the worship and special music.Services will be live streamed online at fbcwj.org. Simply click on the link. There will also be live radio coverage within a mile of the church on 103.1 FM.Following the noon services, lunch will be available with different food trucks on site throughout the week.Services are sponsored by the Ashe County Ministerial Association and the offering will go to Ashe County Schools’ Counselor’s Fund.Food Vendors for the week:Monday, April 3 — Julius Kalman with Bon ApetitTuesday, April 4 – Kristin Howell with Hook’d on SmokeWednesday, April 5 — Backstreet SubsThursday, April 6 — TBDFriday, April 7 – Just Wingin’ It Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Telecommunications Religion Software Food × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Former ACHS athlete starts petition to name football field after Tom Roberts Yadkin County teen found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Ashe County arrest reports Ashe Food Pantry presents ACHS student with Gold Presidential Service Award NCDOT to replace bridge on N.C. 194 near Warrensville; work set to begin in early April Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
