WEST JEFFERSON — The firs cruise-in of the season took place on April 25 in downtown West Jefferson.
“Kool Nites and Hot Rods” was the title of the cruise-in held Sunday at 2 p.m. Hundreds of classic, muscle and vintage cars lined up on both sides of the streets and there were plenty of fans to enjoy them. The next Cruise-In is set for Saturday, May 15.
