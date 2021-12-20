WEST JEFFERSON — Mount Jefferson State Natural Area invites all to come join a ranger Jan. 1 and start their year with fresh air and the beautiful view from Luther Rock. The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles on a trail that’s rated moderate. All hikers are directed to meet in the upper parking lot at 10 a.m. Be sure to bring a jacket and wear sturdy shoes.
