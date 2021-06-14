The Ashe County Arts Council announced the upcoming departure of Jeff Fissel as its executive director. Fissel has resigned to take a new position after leading the Arts Council for more than two years.
Fissel quickly became part of the community, and has often expressed appreciation for the warm welcome he received. “I cannot thank this community, the Arts Council board, and the staff enough for their support over the past two years,” he said. “I know the Arts Council will continue to do great things with the support it receives.” Fissel worked successfully to keep the Arts Council in operation during the COVID-related shutdowns of the past year.
“Jeff will be missed,” according to board president Dave Eastburn. “His enthusiasm and talents will leave their mark on the Arts Council as we move forward with our post-pandemic programming.”
The search for a new executive director is under way, with Fissel assisting in the transition. His last day is June 23. For more information contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
