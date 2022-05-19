ASHE COUNTY — On May 6, AppHealthCare released their monthly COVID-19 situation update for Ashe County and stated that five new deaths were added to the death count from Jan. 1 to March 31 due to NCDHHS moving to an electronic death certificate system.
These deaths have totaled to 78 in the county. Since mid March, no new deaths have been reported.
In regards to pediatric vaccines, AppHealthCare stated that they anticipate the FDA to review and discuss data from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in June for vaccines in children under age five.
"Based on the recommendation from the FDA, the CDC will also need to recommend the vaccine’s use for this younger population before it can be administered," said AppHealthCare. "We will wait to learn more as the data is reviewed and recommendations are made."
Also in vaccinations, Ashe County has now reached a 58 percent rate of those with at least one dose. 42 percent of the population remain unvaccinated and 12 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70.
Ages five to 11 are now 19 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are 33 percent vaccinated, ages 18-24 are at 52 percent, 25-49 are at 56 percent, ages 50-64 are 64 percent vaccinated, ages 65-74 are at 77 percent and ages 75 and up are 85 percent vaccinated.
AppHealthCare has administered 16,238 vaccines in Ashe County as of May 5.
In North Carolina, 55 percent of the population has had booster shots, 77 percent of adults are vaccinated with at least one dose and 38 percent of children and teens are vaccinated with at least one dose. Most of the state is in the low stage with the exception of two eastern counties in the medium.
In the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC), which includes Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes and many more western counties, it was reported that as of April 30, 79 were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Six patients were in the ICU, four percent of patients were on ventilators and 2.9 percent of those hospitalized were pediatric as of April 30.
Globally, as of May 18, there have been 520,372,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,270,232 deaths, reported to WHO. As of May 15, a total of 11,660,363,722 vaccine doses have been administered.
