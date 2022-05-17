FLEETWOOD — Five high school seniors from around the High Country were honored on May 9 at the Blue Star Mothers Dinner for choosing to go straight into the military after graduation. The event took place at the New River Escape Barn and Guesthouse in Fleetwood.
The Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. was organized in Feb. 1942 and chartered by congress in 1960. This includes mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children actively serving in the military, guard, reserves or are Veterans. This organization focuses on their mission every day and they will never forsake our troops, Veterans or the families of the nation’s fallen heroes.
The seniors that were recognized were Dylan Koontz from Ashe County High School, (National Guard), with mother Nicole Koontz and grandmother Cherie Monsees; Jonathan Williams from Watauga County High School, (USMC), with mother Holly Williams; Andrew Woener from Johnson County High School (Army), with mother Jennifer Galyen; Axel Albu from Watauga County High School (Army), with mother Carmen Albu; and Ben Gailfil (Army).
A dinner was served by the mothers which included salad, spaghetti, rolls and cake.
The following businesses helped provide the dinner:
Food Lion (Boone, Deep Gap)
Ingles (Boone, West Jefferson)
Walmart (Boone)
Publix (Boone)
Harris Teeter (Boone)
Lowe’s (Boone)
Smoky Mountain Barbecue (West Jefferson)
Each student was asked to stand with their mothers and were honored just before the dinner.
“We’re so glad for those who are here,” said Marsha Findlay, president of the region’s Blue Star Mothers group. “We are here to honor these young men who have enlisted in a branch of the military. We’re also here to honor the families because it’s not just a single thing. Families are so important. This is a family affair and we want to honor mothers, grandmothers and fathers as well.
“These young men have decided to selflessly serve our country and make whatever sacrifices needed in the defense of our country. We, the Blue Star Mothers of the High Country, along with your families, are proud of the decision that you’ve made. We know, in some cases, it’s been a hard decision and in others it was easy. We are here to support you and your families in any way we can.”
Each of the young men were able to gather together for the same purpose and were excited to get to know one another as they set off on their future journeys.
