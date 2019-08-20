FLEETWOOD — Construction for Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s new station is expected to be completed within the coming months, and Chief Steve Craven said the department is eager to make use of the new space.
Currently located at 9005 U.S. Hwy 221 South in Fleetwood, Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s station houses seven trucks in a six-bay building with one more truck in storage. With the new station, located just across the street, it will provide adequate space for the department’s equipment, Craven said.
“We needed extra space for a long time,” Craven said. “We’re going to be able to get all of our equipment inside and in one location.”
Construction for the 14,800-square-foot fire station started in early June, according to Kevin Nichols, owner of Luray Construction — the contracting company overseeing the project.
The new station will provide 11 truck bays for Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, as well as an office space, a kitchen and a community area. Within the community area, which also doubles as a meeting room, Nichols said it will include its own kitchen area and bathrooms so that the community can rent the space for birthday parties and other events.
“It’s a whole lot larger than what they have, and it’ll be up to date,” Nichols said. “It’ll be a great fire department for them.”
In total, Nichols estimated the project to cost between $1.2 million and $1.3 million, although he said the exact total has not yet been determined. Funds for the project were provided in part through a loan from Blue Ridge Electric, as well as the N.C. Department of Transportation, according to Nichols and Craven.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year at the latest, according to Nichols, although he said he hopes to have it done by Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.