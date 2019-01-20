Milligan College named Grayson R. Fleming to the academic dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. A nursing major from Mooresville, Fleming is the daughter of Jason and Tina Fleming, the granddaughter of Dickie and Alice Fleming of Mooresville and the granddaughter of Boyd and Sue Stewart of Lansing.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the academic semester.
This is the Fleming's third semester at Milligan. She has been named to the dean’s list all three semesters.
To learn more about Milligan College, visit www.milligan.edu.
