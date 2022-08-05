WEST JEFFERSON — Calling all kids of any age. "What's Up Doc" is the Caboose Kids event sponsored by Florence Thomas Art School. Doc is a 1,600 lb. Belgian draft horse who moved from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to the Blue Ridge Mountains to help with his breathing problem. Doc found his forever home at Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary, a rescue for abandoned, abused, neglected and unwanted horses, ponies and donkeys.
In the tradition of this year's Caboose Kids programs, there will be games, arts and crafts and a reading of Doc Moves to the Mountains. Author Pam Lather and illustrator Anna Welsh have created a series of books about Doc and his adventures.
Come on down to the Backstreet Caboose Park Aug. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and meet Doc, a big horse with a big personality who is also kind and gentle. Doc is happy to have his photo taken with kids of all ages.
In case of rain please find your way to Florence Art School (10 S Jefferson Ave. West Jefferson) during the same time we will have stories, games and art activities. Please call if you have questions at (336) 846-3827.
Florence Thomas Art School is a 501c3 non-profit organization that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sexual, national or ethnic orientation in administration of its educational, admission policies, scholarship and other school-administered programs. Florence Art School is handicap accessible.
