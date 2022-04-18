ASHE COUNTY — When Ashe County resident Denise Lawless saw the destruction and disaster in Ukraine, she couldn't believe her eyes. Seeing all of the people in dire need of help, she took to her artistic abilities to create hope for those in need.
Lawless has been crafting flower pins and scarves since the beginning of March in order to raise money for the Ukrainian Red Cross. After beginning her project, she reached out to Florence Thomas Art School and asked if they would be willing to sell the flowers for donations. Her scarves were then put on sale at the Ashe County Arts Council.
"I needed a way to generate some money," said Lawless. "Fortunately, Florence Thomas was interested in helping out. I was just selling them on my own for donations and knew I needed to take it further."
Lawless said her main interest came from having a fiber art teacher who is from Ukraine and whose family still resides in the country.
"She was writing a blog and I kept hearing about it and hearing about it," said Lawless. "I asked myself, 'what can I do,' so I started this project.
"I spent the entire month of March making these sunflowers and after March was over, I was able to generate over $1,000 to send to Ukraine."
In addition to the flowers, Lawless also made scarves. A few had asked her to custom make sunflowers, which also went into the donation fund for the crisis in Ukraine.
"It's so cool to think that there's so many people who are wanting to wear something to show that they are in support of Ukraine," Lawless said.
While she doesn't call herself an artist, the team at Florence Thomas said they were more than happy to take Lawless' art and help those in need.
Lawless has been creating works of art for over 40 years. In recent years, she began taking felt classes at Florence Thomas and made hats. She also took a class in rug hooking which she then used to learn how to make her flowers.
Florence Thomas has sold 25 flowers so far. Lawless has made over 45 in total and have sold some on her own.
After March, Lawless ended her flower and scarf project, but some are still on sale at Florence Thomas Art School.
"Even though this fundraiser is over, I really want to encourage people on their own to donate to Ukraine," Lawless said. "There's going to be a need for fundraisers for many years to come with everything that is going on there. I sent close to $300 to my fiber art teacher who was raising money for medical supplies."
To donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross, visit www.donate.corusworldhealth.org/campaign/cwh-ukraine-emergency-response/c398738?utm_source=google&utm_medium=search&utm_content=search&utm_campaign=cwhuer22&c_src=google&c_src2=search&gclid=Cj0KCQjwmPSSBhCNARIsAH3cYgY_ZoOY2QBUiho9ODldU7kNz5KAvcW7naWf35Y5Iigl4YxcWnFeI7caAjBWEALw_wcB.
