WEST JEFFERSON - Noted North Carolina author and historian Michael C. Hardy joins the Friends of the Library (FOL) for its April 26 general membership meeting in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson. The meeting will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Hardy is presenting his 25th book, "A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina", released in 2022 by The History Press.
Michael Hardy’s passion for history came early in his life. His first Civil War re-enactment experience was in 1982, at the tender age of ten. Hardy graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in history and began his professional writing career in the mid 1990s, with a biography of Confederate Brig. Gen. Collett Leventhorpe, published in the North and South Magazine. Since then, Hardy has published books, articles, and blog posts, many focusing on the Appalachian region. He has received numerous awards for his writing, including North Carolina Historian of the Year in 2010.
Hardy and his wife Elizabeth, an English professor and acclaimed literary scholar, live in Crossnore. They have two children. Hardy is an avid reader and book collector and spends many weekends volunteering at historic sites as a historical interpreter.
As with all FOL events and activities, the April meeting is free and open to the public. FOL usually meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. Annual dues are $10 per person per year, entitling members to 10% off purchases at the Friends Corner, a copy of the FOL Insider Edition, and other perks. May 31, 2023 is the deadline for dues payment. Membership forms are available at the library or at upcoming membership meetings.
The Friends Corner, aka “the best little used book shop in town,” is located inside the library and sells new and gently used hardcovers, paperbacks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, magazines, and gift baskets. The Inventory Reduction Sale is now set for April 24-28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Be sure to catch the next FOL Red Cross Blood Drive, April 22, in the Community Room of the library from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Call Marcia Rowe at (336) 977-6775 for an appointment.
