The Friends of the Library starts off its 2020 season Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room, downstairs in the Ashe County Public Library. Local Jay Wild will present a program on photography, covering photography basics, equipment, pre-planning the shoot, composition, technique, simple editing software for free or purchase, and other valuable tips for photographers, experienced and beginners.
Wild grew up in Winston-Salem and graduated from the College of William and Mary with a Bachelors degree in biology. He spent 31-and-a-half years with the NC State Park system and the last 24 years at the New River and Mt. Jefferson State Parks here in Ashe County.
He has been taking photographs since he was 8 years old, including movies. He studied biological photography and did some work with electron microscopy photography. Wild began selling his work in 2013 at Catchlight Gallery in West Jefferson.
In 1981, he began helping his wife, Hollis, operate a tree and shrub nursery in Ashe County. The couple also grew and sold herb plants and vegetables at the Ashe Farmers Market until 2018. Wild also assists with the operation of the Ashe County Camera Club.
FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. All Friends’ functions are free and open to the public, and light refreshments are served at the meetings. New members are welcome, and the membership, only $10/year, includes a 10 percent discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events, and other offerings at the library.
FOL encourages everyone to attend the meeting Feb. 26. Bring your camera and a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.