ASHE COUNTY — At the Oct. 21 meeting of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, Ashe County Department of Social Services Director Tracie Downer provided a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Ashe County. The locations serve those in the county in need of assistance, especially as winter approaches.
Ashe Really Cares has a pantry, located at 204 Beaver Creek School Rd. in West Jefferson. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call (336) 846-5631.
Ashe County Sharing Center's pantry, at 115 Colvard St. in Jefferson, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The times are subject to change. It will be closed if there is no school for teachers and students. For more information, call (336) 846-7019.
Hosting both a pantry and soup kitchen is Ashe Outreach Ministries at Riverview, located at 11719 U.S. Highway 88 West in Creston. The pantry is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the soup kitchen is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call (336) 385-1314.
Ashe Outreach Ministries' West Jefferson location also hosts a pantry and soup kitchen. Located at the Old West Jefferson Elementary School Cafeteria at 406 School Ave., the pantry is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 13:30 p.m. The soup kitchen is open at the same time. For more information, call (336) 385-1314.
Jefferson United Methodist Church, located at 115 E. Main St. in Jefferson, has their pantry open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also open on the third Thursday of every month from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call (336) 846-9512.
