ASHE COUNTY — As the newly built four lane on US 221 toward Boone sees new pavements and closures, the tail end of the highway in Jefferson is set to take up to four more years to complete.
Tourists and locals have been riding along the 221 highway for years, seeing the final touches of the new four lane from Boone to West Jefferson b completed earlier this year. However, due to heavy traffic flow and inclement weather, the contractor is having to repave certain parts.
“The R-2915C (S. Fork New River to NC 194) is almost complete,” said NCDOT Division Construction Engineer Trent Beaver. “The contractor should be completing the final layer of asphalt pavement in the next few days. Remaining work consists of final pavement markings and a few minor erosion control and maintenance type items. The project should be totally complete late this summer. There is also one drive reconnection that needs to be constructed.”
As for the widening from West Jefferson to Jefferson, Beaver said it is currently only 15 percent complete.
“R-2915E (NC 194 to NC 88/US 221 Bus.) is approximately 15 percent complete,” Beaver said. “The contractor is currently installing drainage pipes and structures. The contractor has recently installed a temporary traffic shift near the north end of the project to allow for the first phase of culvert work to be performed. The contract completion date is Dec. 15 of 2025.”
The Ashe Post and Times will continue to give updates on the project as it progresses.
