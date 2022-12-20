WEST JEFFERSON — The owners of Backstreet Subs in West Jefferson are once again bringing the community together to offer a free meal to the less fortunate people in Ashe County on Christmas Eve.
Mason Harris, owner of Backstreet Subs, said that they started this four years ago and that their faith has led them to continue doing it each year since.
“It’s not just for the homeless, it’s also for people that are having a little bit of a rough time right then, or for people that are just plain lonely,” Harris explained.
This year so far, KFC, Little Caesars, Smoky Mountain Barbecue, New River Brewing, Hardee’s and Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke have all committed to helping out by donating food for the lunch that will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Due to the small amount of space inside Backstreet Subs, food will be packaged as to-go orders to take home and eat.
“Last year we fed a little over 400 people and with the economy and everything else right now, there’s no telling how many people we will be feeding this year,” Harris said. “We are blessed that we have a restaurant that we have the capability to do this, and people say this is our way of giving back, which it is, but it’s more used as a way to see the Lord’s work. Me, my wife, the rest of my family and our employees all jump in to make this happen and it is an absolute blessing. I am blessed with friends, family and great people that want to help.”
This year, Backstreet Subs is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to provide a trailer in front of the restaurant with coats, jackets, blankets, pillows and sleeping bags for people to take free of charge as needed.
As part of the lunch, there will also be a box of canned foods and packaged foods to go along with toiletries for people to take home with them if they need it.
“That box will also have a little Christmas tin or a Christmas stocking so that everybody gets a gift for Christmas. There’s also a King James version of the Bible in every box that goes out of here,” Harris said.
Bim Coldiron will be playing live Christmas and Gospel music throughout the afternoon to help celebrate the holiday season.
For more information or to make donations, please call (336) 846-1100.
