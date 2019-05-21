Numerous federal grants are available to local fire departments through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Next month, Rep. Virginia Foxx will host two workshops for fire departments to learn the basics of navigating the federal grant application process. The first workshop will take place at the Blowing Rock Fire Department on June 13 at 7 p.m. The second workshop will take place at the Piney Grove Fire Department on June 15 at 10 a.m.
“It is always my pleasure to help local fire departments by writing letters of support for federal grant applications. I also want to help Fifth District fire departments from the very beginning of the application process. I encourage fire department chiefs and grant writers to attend these workshops to learn which grants they are eligible for and how to write competitive applications,” Rep. Foxx said.
Workshops are free. To RSVP or ask questions, call Rep. Foxx’s Boone office at (828) 265-0240 or email Robert.Meek@mail.house.gov.
