ASHE COUNTY — As hurricane Fred begins to break out over the northern east coast, the storm left behind its damage in the High Country, including Ashe and surrounding counties.
Emergency Management Coordinator for the County of Ashe said that they received over 60 reports of fallen trees.
"Local Fire and Rescue Departments and NCDOT responded to over 60 reports of trees down in the road or on power lines, three of which fell onto vehicles driving down the road," said Gambill. "There were reports of trees that fell on private vehicles in driveways as well. All low water bridges on the South Fork of the New River were under water and one state maintained bridge on Hartzog Ford Rd was partially washed downstream."
Tornado watches and warnings were sent to TVs and phones across Ashe including Lansing, West Jefferson and more. Boone reported a tornado warning around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wilkes reported two touchdown tornadoes.
Flash flooding happened all across the High Country, including in the floors of Rankin Science and Duncan at Appalachian State University, according to App State's Facilities Operations.
According to Blue Ridge Energy, over 9,000 Blue Ridge Energy members had loss of power due to the damaging storm that brought flooding, down trees and debris and damaged power lines and poles. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, 713 members in Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany service areas remain without power as line technicians wait for receding waters and work to clear bridges and roads of debris and downed trees to reach remaining areas with damage to power lines and poles.
Watauga and Ashe counties were hardest hit by the storm. In Watauga’s service area, 5,709 members were impacted due to damage in 51 different locations on the cooperative’s system, with 329 members still awaiting restoration (5 of those in Avery County) as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. In Ashe District, 2,581 members were impacted by damage to 42 different locations on the cooperative’s system, with 180 awaiting restoration this morning (10 of those in Wilkes County).
In other locations: Alleghany District had 16 locations of damage with 271 members impacted; 204 members are awaiting restoration Tuesday morning. In Caldwell District, 306 members had power loss due to damage in 15 different locations, with all power restored by 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Members are also advised to stay far away from downed power lines as they can still be energized and dangerous, even deadly. Members are asked to report downed power lines and their location by calling any local Blue Ridge Energy district office to speak to a member services representative.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update as this story develops.
