JEFFERSON — On May 7, NC State Parks & NC Wildlife Commission will host a free kids Trout Derby at the old Vannoy Farm located at 940 NC Highway 16 South in Jefferson.
For kids 15 and under, the derby will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Kids aged 15 must have an adult license. A kids license waiver will be in effect during this time.
At noon, fishing will be open to all. Those aged 16 and older must have a valid NC fishing license.
Undesignated Trout water regulations apply, 7 fish creel limit, any size trout, any bait.
All NC Wildlife laws apply. Please use designated parking areas and do not cross the bridge.
Be aware of stream restoration and do not cut or damage plants and trees along the stream.
The park will close at sunset.
For more information, call (336) 246-9653.
