Freedom Fest to be held on Oct. 2
Staff Report
Sep 20, 2022

JEFFERSON — On Oct. 2, from 12:30 - 5 p.m, a few local ministries will be hosting Freedom Fest at Ashe Park.

They will be serving hotdogs, chips and drinks from 12:30 - 2 p.m.

At the event, visitors can take part in games and activities like pumpkin bowling, ring toss, an obstacle course, bounce house and a barrel train ride.

Items will be given away during the event such as rounds of golf, gift certificates and other items.

The event is free and open to the public.
