WEST JEFFERSON — Amy Jo Wood Pasquini, Travel and Events Director for Our State Magazine, will kick off The Friends of the Library’s (FOL’s) first general membership meeting for the calendar year with an entertaining program about North Carolina, as seen through the pages of Our State. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A veteran of 27 years with Our State, Pasquini has played a vital part in Our State’s growth from the 23,000 paid subscribers, when she started, to more than a million readers world-wide, Her long association with the magazine has evolved, including writing and marketing for the publication to a Travel and Events Division, where she creates, plans, promotes, produces and hosts trips, special events across North Carolina, the U.S. and internationally. Travel is a favorite passion for Pasquini and her mission is to provide travelers with experiences they would not get without traveling with Our State.
Born in Atlanta, Pasquini grew up in High Point, North Carolina. She graduated from Georgia State University with a BA in journalism. She lives with her husband in Kernersville.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome. FOL usually meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
The Friends Corner, also famous as “the best little used book shop in town,” is located inside the library and sells new and gently used hardcovers, paperbacks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, magazines and gift baskets. Friends Corner hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits are dedicated to library programming.
Please add the next FOL Red Cross Blood Drive to your calendar, Feb. 18, in the Community Room of the library, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call Marcia Rowe at (336) 977-6775 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.