Friends of the Library blood drive to be held on Aug. 20 Staff Report Aug 11, 2022 WEST JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Library's next blood drive will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ashe County Public Library's downstairs Community Room.There remains a critical shortage in all blood types and those who can donate blood are encouraged to contact Marcia Rowe at (336) 977-6775 to learn more and to schedule an appointment.Friends of the Library would like to give thanks in advance for sharing the gift of life for those in need.
