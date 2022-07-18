WEST JEFFERSON - First, the good news — a big Friends of the Library (FOL) thank you to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners for approving the library’s full budget request for FY 2022-23!
Second, more good news — FOL is a-buzz with the latest on the nation’s bee survival crisis. Local bee keeper Dr. Jim Rash will be the speaker at FOL’s July 27 meeting and will bring up-to-date information about what is happening with bees and how Ashe County residents can help better protect the bee population, so necessary to the well-being of the food supply. The FOL meeting will be in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, starting at 11:00 a.m.
Rash is a lifelong resident of Ashe County and received his certification as a Master Beekeeper in 2019, through the NC Master Beekeeper’s Program, sponsored by the NC State Beekeeper’s Association. Rash first got into beekeeping when he enrolled in an introductory beekeeping course at Wilkes Community College (WCC) in 2014. He now teaches introduction and intermediate beekeeping courses at the Ashe campus for WCC. Prior to his foray into beekeeping, Rash was the pastor at Laurel Knob Baptist Church in Todd for 35 years.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome. Fresh baked refreshments are served. FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
Have you heard about the best little used book shop in town? FOL’s The Friends Corner is located inside Ashe County Public Library and is open Monday-Thursday, 9-7, Friday & Saturday, 9-5. All proceeds go to library programming.
Coming Soon:
August 20, 2022—FOL Red Cross Blood Drive, 10:00 a.m.—2:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Walk-ins are welcome, or register on-line at RedCrossBlood.org, or call Marcia Rowe at 336-977-6775. Give something that means something!
August 24, 2022—FOL program speakerScot Pope, 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room. Pope is a local poet, musician and photographer, and FOL favorite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.