After a short holiday hiatus, the Friends of the Library (FOL) is gearing up for 2023. The schedule of speakers for the general membership meetings, beginning Feb. 22, is ready and offered here for readers and members to preview and mark their calendars.
Upcoming dates:
Feb. 22 — Amy Jo Wood Pasquini, Travel and Event Director for Our State Magazine.
March 22 — Peter Eller of Ashe County, with the history of Ashe County.
April 26 — Michael Hardy of Newland and his book A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina.
May 24 — Annual Meeting.
June 28 — Isabella Hardy of Newland, with her impersonation of sharpshooter Annie Oakley.
July 26 — Marcille Wallis of Spruce Pines and a performance on her hammered dulcimer.
Aug. 23 — Janet Pittard and David Chiswell, with their latest book, The Ashe County Frescoes of Benjamin F. Long, IV.
Sept. 13 — On the Same Page Speaker.
Oct. 25 — State of the Library.
FOL usually meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. The meetings begin at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of the Ashe County Library. As with all FOL events and activities, general membership meetings are free and open to the public. New members are welcome. Annual membership is $10 and entitles the member to a 10 percent discount at the Friends Corner and a free copy of the FOL Insider Edition.
The Friends Corner, also famous as “the best little used book shop in town,” is located inside the library and sells new and gently used donated hardcovers, paperbacks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, magazines, and gift baskets. Friends Corner hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits are dedicated to library programming.
The next FOL-sponsored Red Cross Blood Drive is Saturday, Feb. 18th, in the Community Room of the library from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For an appointment, call Marcia Rowe at )336) 977-6775. Walk-ins are welcome.
